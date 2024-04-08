Invesco DB Agriculture Fund (NYSEARCA:DBA) Hits New 52-Week High at $25.15

Shares of Invesco DB Agriculture Fund (NYSEARCA:DBA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $25.15 and last traded at $25.15, with a volume of 365 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.08.

Invesco DB Agriculture Fund Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco DB Agriculture Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DB Agriculture Fund in the second quarter worth $38,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 277.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 1,888.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 3,078 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Invesco DB Agriculture Fund during the third quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 226.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 4,642 shares during the period.

About Invesco DB Agriculture Fund

PowerShares DB Agriculture Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB Multi-Sector Commodity Trust (the Trust). The Fund’s subsidiary is DB Agriculture Master Fund (the Master Fund), a separate series of DB Multi-Sector Commodity Master Trust (the Master Trust). The Fund offers common units of beneficial interest (the Shares) only to certain eligible financial institutions (the Authorized Participants) in one or more blocks of 200,000 Shares, called a Basket.

Featured Articles

