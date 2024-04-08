Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV) Shares Bought by Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV – Free Report) by 372.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,572 shares during the quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust were worth $109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 59.7% in the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,114,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,921,000 after purchasing an additional 790,187 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 2.0% in the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 365,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,272,000 after acquiring an additional 7,293 shares in the last quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 66.8% in the third quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 146,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 58,522 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 23.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 138,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 26,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 41.7% in the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 137,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 40,540 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust alerts:

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust Trading Down 0.4 %

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $10.06 on Monday. Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust has a 12-month low of $8.58 and a 12-month high of $10.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.72.

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be paid a $0.0325 dividend. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 15th.

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 10,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.22 per share, for a total transaction of $106,012.06. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,808,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,698,414.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 52,117 shares of company stock valued at $530,337.

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VPV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.