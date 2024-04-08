Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stake Decreased by United Capital Management of KS Inc.

United Capital Management of KS Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,116 shares during the period. United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $4,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 156,045.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,491,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,580,806,000 after purchasing an additional 43,463,232 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,815,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,477,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533,114 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 113.5% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,777,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,134,368,000 after acquiring an additional 48,423,350 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,531,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,623,380,000 after purchasing an additional 52,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,259,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,530,696,000 after purchasing an additional 243,305 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trading Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $440.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,019,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,672,594. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $309.89 and a one year high of $449.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $436.57 and its 200-day moving average is $403.29.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a $0.5735 dividend. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

