Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPG) Sets New 1-Year High at $86.40

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPG – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $86.40 and last traded at $85.82, with a volume of 59725 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $86.08.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.28.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Somerset Trust Co acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $448,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $153,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $999,000. Finally, Davis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $847,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (RSPG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy Plus index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US energy companies in the S&P 500. RSPG was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

