Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $30.68

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $30.68 and last traded at $30.75, with a volume of 62182 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.78.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.28 and its 200 day moving average is $39.94.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,114,000. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 566.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,123,000. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 16,581.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 180,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,908,000 after buying an additional 179,741 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 351.7% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (RYH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US health care companies taken from the S&P 500 Index. RYH was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

