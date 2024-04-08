Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 12,031 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the previous session’s volume of 26,270 shares.The stock last traded at $113.39 and had previously closed at $112.93.

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $108.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $582.46 million, a P/E ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.31.

Get Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GTS Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,925,000. Nwam LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 11,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $700,000. Anson Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Anson Capital Inc. now owns 40,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,210,000 after purchasing an additional 5,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $318,000.

About Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF

RevenueShares Mid Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index (S&P 400) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 400 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Mid Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 400.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.