Investment Analysts’ Upgrades for April 8th (AMAT, AMBC, BJ, BRP, FBRX, FSLY, GEV, HBAN, JD, KODK)

Investment Analysts’ upgrades for Monday, April 8th:

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) was upgraded by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. They currently have $260.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $220.00.

Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ)

was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $87.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $81.00.

BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $33.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $27.00.

Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) was upgraded by analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from a neutral rating to a buy rating. They currently have $2.75 target price on the stock.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. They currently have $16.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $19.00.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. The firm currently has $141.00 target price on the stock.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $16.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $14.00.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. Bank of America Co. currently has $16.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $14.00.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from an underperform rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $8.10 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $7.10.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) was upgraded by analysts at Longbow Research from a neutral rating to a buy rating. They currently have $120.00 target price on the stock.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) was upgraded by analysts at Susquehanna from a neutral rating to a positive rating. The firm currently has $9.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $5.50.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) was upgraded by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $44.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $39.00.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has $62.80 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $52.00.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) was upgraded by analysts at TD Cowen from a sell rating to a hold rating. TD Cowen currently has $114.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $92.00.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $200.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $170.00.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) was upgraded by analysts at Loop Capital from a hold rating to a buy rating. Loop Capital currently has $540.00 price target on the stock.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has $337.00 target price on the stock.

