Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Position in Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFV)

Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 130,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,014,000. Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF makes up approximately 3.0% of Investment Partners Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 1.34% of Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 7,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period. Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC now owns 35,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 168.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter.

PFFV traded down $0.05 on Monday, hitting $23.56. 7,757 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,194. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.64 and a 200-day moving average of $23.16. Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 12-month low of $20.80 and a 12-month high of $23.98.

The Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF (PFFV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of variable rate US preferred securities, selected and weighted by market value. PFFV was launched on Jun 22, 2020 and is managed by Global X.

