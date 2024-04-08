Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 33,778 PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ISD)

Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ISD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 33,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund during the third quarter valued at $60,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088 shares in the last quarter.

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $12.82. The stock had a trading volume of 24,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,897. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.27. PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.98 and a 12-month high of $13.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a yield of 9.6%.

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Prudential Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by Prudential Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of high yield fixed income instruments that are rated below investment grade (Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services).

