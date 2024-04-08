Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. Buys New Position in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 44,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,279,000. Brookfield Renewable makes up approximately 1.3% of Investment Partners Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Brookfield Renewable during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Brookfield Renewable during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Renewable during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Renewable during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

BEPC stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Monday, reaching $24.37. 97,539 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,029,487. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.98 and its 200 day moving average is $25.87. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a twelve month low of $21.77 and a twelve month high of $36.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Brookfield Renewable ( NYSE:BEPC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Brookfield Renewable had a return on equity of 3.67% and a net margin of 12.23%. Equities analysts expect that Brookfield Renewable Co. will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a $0.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This is an increase from Brookfield Renewable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.83%. Brookfield Renewable’s dividend payout ratio is -443.75%.

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable power and sustainable solution assets primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, solar, and distributed energy and sustainable solutions with an installed capacity of approximately 19,161 megawatts.

