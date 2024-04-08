Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. Buys New Position in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WRB. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 55.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,331,473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,620,232,000 after purchasing an additional 8,664,707 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in W. R. Berkley by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,065,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $829,511,000 after purchasing an additional 529,817 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 65.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,940,770 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $795,136,000 after purchasing an additional 4,732,333 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,819,124 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $432,946,000 after buying an additional 302,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in W. R. Berkley by 14.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,639,296 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $358,039,000 after buying an additional 699,297 shares during the period. 68.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $79.00 price target (up previously from $69.00) on shares of W. R. Berkley in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Truist Financial upped their price target on W. R. Berkley from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on W. R. Berkley from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.11.

Shares of WRB traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $86.98. 36,469 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,166,295. W. R. Berkley Co. has a one year low of $55.50 and a one year high of $89.18. The firm has a market cap of $22.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $84.16 and a 200-day moving average of $74.65.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.10. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 19.03%. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. W. R. Berkley’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is 8.70%.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines.

