Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 1,511 Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 1,511 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $530,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ACN. Trust Co. of Virginia VA increased its position in shares of Accenture by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 26,922 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,969 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,796,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. now owns 8,499 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,982,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Accenture by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,388,701 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $487,309,000 after purchasing an additional 578,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Merchants Corp raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 47,031 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $16,503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE ACN traded up $1.46 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $334.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 254,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,289,626. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $364.97 and a 200 day moving average of $341.57. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $261.68 and a twelve month high of $387.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.19, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.19.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The information technology services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.85 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.30% and a net margin of 10.89%. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.69 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 10th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 46.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on ACN. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $335.00 to $394.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $400.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Accenture from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Accenture from $385.00 to $375.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Accenture from $379.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Accenture currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $387.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Accenture

In related news, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.77, for a total transaction of $2,267,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,884,051.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.77, for a total value of $2,267,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,884,051.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO John F. Walsh sold 8,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.13, for a total value of $2,657,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,937,488.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,146,998. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

