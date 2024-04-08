Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $478,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADP. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after buying an additional 2,878 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 174,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,638,000 after acquiring an additional 5,952 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 5,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 23,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,566,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tritonpoint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at $1,686,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on ADP. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $267.00 price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $217.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $265.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.58.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $244.49. The stock had a trading volume of 60,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,871,535. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $201.46 and a 1 year high of $256.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $247.65 and its 200-day moving average is $238.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 95.22% and a net margin of 19.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. Research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 65.19%.

Insider Activity at Automatic Data Processing

In related news, VP Sreenivasa Kutam sold 694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.43, for a total transaction of $173,104.42. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,159,958.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Sreenivasa Kutam sold 694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.43, for a total value of $173,104.42. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,159,958.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP John Ayala sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.13, for a total transaction of $352,695.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,510,498.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,662 shares of company stock worth $4,094,554 in the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

