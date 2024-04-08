Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD)

Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 82,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,211,000. Goldman Sachs BDC comprises 1.2% of Investment Partners Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 115,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 18,481 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 561.5% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 217,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,181,000 after purchasing an additional 184,293 shares in the last quarter. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC now owns 53,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Goldman Sachs BDC by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 7,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Goldman Sachs BDC by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,107,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,226,000 after acquiring an additional 67,482 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GSBD has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th.

Goldman Sachs BDC Stock Up 0.2 %

Goldman Sachs BDC stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $14.87. 60,083 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 598,636. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.13. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.75 and a twelve month high of $15.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.18 and a 200-day moving average of $14.82.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $115.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.09 million. Goldman Sachs BDC had a net margin of 43.06% and a return on equity of 15.05%. Sell-side analysts expect that Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

Goldman Sachs BDC Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.10%. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

About Goldman Sachs BDC

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

