Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,960 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSK. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of GSK by 2,816.7% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 700 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in GSK during the second quarter worth about $28,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in GSK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of GSK by 271.8% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 885 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of GSK by 61.3% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 968 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on GSK. Guggenheim raised GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of GSK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of GSK in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GSK presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

GSK Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GSK traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $40.89. The stock had a trading volume of 234,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,491,903. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.88. GSK plc has a 1-year low of $33.33 and a 1-year high of $43.84.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.79 billion. GSK had a return on equity of 51.45% and a net margin of 16.24%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that GSK plc will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GSK Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.3564 dividend. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. This is an increase from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.82%.

GSK Profile

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

