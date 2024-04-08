Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. Takes $378,000 Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 125,955.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 335,216,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,320,497,000 after purchasing an additional 334,950,682 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $449,086,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $153,611,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $132,449,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,816,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,201,000 after acquiring an additional 517,671 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of VO traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $246.38. The company had a trading volume of 58,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 646,879. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $194.79 and a one year high of $250.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $240.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $225.12. The company has a market capitalization of $61.14 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

