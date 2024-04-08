Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. Takes $623,000 Position in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $623,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 104,751.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,654,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,977,523,000 after purchasing an additional 52,604,309 shares during the period. Cowa LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 6,644.7% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 6,270,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,059,000 after buying an additional 6,177,351 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 102.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,829,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,073,000 after buying an additional 1,935,958 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $135,502,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $89,561,000.

Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $79.12. 527,289 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,619,011. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.51. Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $66.67 and a 52 week high of $80.82.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

