Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF)

Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 21,853 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LWM Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the third quarter worth $37,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Trading Up 0.6 %

UTF stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $23.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,027. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.30 and its 200-day moving average is $21.24. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc has a 1 year low of $18.15 and a 1 year high of $24.13.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Dividend Announcement

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 11th.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

