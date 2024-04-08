Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD)

Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 78,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,313,000. Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Investment Partners Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 166.6% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 55,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 29,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 73,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares during the last quarter.

Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF Stock Performance

Shares of RYLD traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $16.86. 59,741 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 708,034. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.59 and a 200-day moving average of $16.60. Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF has a 52 week low of $15.85 and a 52 week high of $18.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 0.77.

Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF Profile

