Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG)

Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders bought 6,139 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 116% compared to the typical volume of 2,842 call options.

Harley-Davidson Stock Performance

HOG traded up $0.96 during trading on Monday, reaching $43.05. 365,038 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,604,652. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.43. Harley-Davidson has a 1 year low of $25.43 and a 1 year high of $44.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $791.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $875.29 million. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 22.00% and a net margin of 12.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Harley-Davidson will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Harley-Davidson Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Harley-Davidson

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.1725 dividend. This is a positive change from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.32%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson in the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Harley-Davidson by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 241,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,915,000 after purchasing an additional 52,446 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Harley-Davidson during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Harley-Davidson by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 64,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,390,000 after purchasing an additional 3,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 53,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. 85.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on HOG shares. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $29.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Harley-Davidson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

About Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, adventure, and dual sport, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

