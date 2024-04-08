Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on MP Materials (NYSE:MP)

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors bought 7,981 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 101% compared to the typical volume of 3,975 call options.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of MP Materials from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on MP Materials from $36.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of MP Materials from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on MP Materials from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of MP Materials from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.44.

Shares of MP traded up $1.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $16.19. 4,972,947 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,406,448. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.22 and a 200 day moving average of $16.58. The company has a current ratio of 10.42, a quick ratio of 9.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. MP Materials has a one year low of $12.68 and a one year high of $28.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.70 and a beta of 2.42.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). The company had revenue of $41.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.40 million. MP Materials had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 3.86%. As a group, equities analysts expect that MP Materials will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MP. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,380,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,574,000 after acquiring an additional 2,697,925 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MP Materials during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,996,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in MP Materials by 20.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,710,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,770,000 after buying an additional 452,501 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in shares of MP Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,197,000. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd increased its position in shares of MP Materials by 103.6% during the 3rd quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 3,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares during the last quarter. 52.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

