Invivyd (NASDAQ:IVVD) Upgraded at Guggenheim

Guggenheim upgraded shares of Invivyd (NASDAQ:IVVD – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, MarketBeat reports. Guggenheim currently has $9.00 price target on the stock.
A number of other brokerages have also commented on IVVD. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Invivyd in a report on Monday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley raised Invivyd from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the company from $4.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 26th.
In related news, major shareholder Adimab, Llc sold 5,000,000 shares of Invivyd stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.95, for a total transaction of $19,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,687,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,667,228.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 19.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Invivyd during the first quarter worth about $16,739,000. 683 Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Invivyd by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,200,000 after purchasing an additional 600,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Invivyd in the 1st quarter worth about $4,527,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Invivyd by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,513,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,904,000 after purchasing an additional 24,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Invivyd in the 1st quarter worth about $1,245,000. 70.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Invivyd, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of antibody-based solutions for infectious diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is adintrevimab, a neutralizing antibody that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment and prevention of coronavirus disease, as well as developing monoclonal antibody candidates, including VYD222 and VYD224, which provides neutralizing protection against SARS-CoV-2.
