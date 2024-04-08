Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Shares Sold by LA Financiere DE L Echiquier

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier lowered its stake in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,085 shares during the quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $5,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Iron Mountain by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 16,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 347,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,323,000 after buying an additional 2,222 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,142,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,900,000 after buying an additional 36,518 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in Iron Mountain by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Iron Mountain by 105.1% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 3,641 shares during the last quarter. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Iron Mountain Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE IRM traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $78.95. 330,337 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,461,332. The firm has a market cap of $23.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.78. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1-year low of $51.62 and a 1-year high of $82.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.63.

Iron Mountain Dividend Announcement

Iron Mountain ( NYSE:IRM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.48). Iron Mountain had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 178.02%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. Iron Mountain’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is currently 412.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IRM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Iron Mountain from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Iron Mountain currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Iron Mountain news, CAO Daniel Borges sold 996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $79,680.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $247,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.47, for a total value of $1,071,086.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,947,505.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Daniel Borges sold 996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $79,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 162,124 shares of company stock valued at $12,395,052. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Iron Mountain Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

