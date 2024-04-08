Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.80.

NASDAQ IRWD opened at $8.06 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.82. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $7.98 and a one year high of $15.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 0.55.

In other news, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 177,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.24, for a total value of $2,699,979.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 832,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,691,475.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 177,164 shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.24, for a total transaction of $2,699,979.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 832,774 shares in the company, valued at $12,691,475.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Minardo John sold 47,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.24, for a total transaction of $722,071.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 224,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,425,891.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 273,008 shares of company stock valued at $4,160,642 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IRWD. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 61.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 331.6% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,473 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 96.3% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,997 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 41.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,647 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C (GC-C) agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation or chronic idiopathic constipation under the LINZESS name in the United States, Mexico, Japan, Saudi Arabia, and China, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European countries.

