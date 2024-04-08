Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) Trading Down 2.9%

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 2.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.79 and last traded at $7.83. Approximately 449,404 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 4,705,987 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.06.

Several brokerages have commented on IRWD. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.80.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.83.

In other news, CMO Michael Shetzline sold 38,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.24, for a total transaction of $588,538.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 340,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,188,976.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jon R. Duane bought 6,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.70 per share, with a total value of $60,204.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 121,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,052,943.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Michael Shetzline sold 38,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.24, for a total transaction of $588,538.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 340,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,188,976.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 273,008 shares of company stock valued at $4,160,642 in the last ninety days. 13.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IRWD. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 61.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 331.6% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,473 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 96.3% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,997 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,647 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C (GC-C) agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation or chronic idiopathic constipation under the LINZESS name in the United States, Mexico, Japan, Saudi Arabia, and China, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European countries.

