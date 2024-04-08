iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV) Shares Purchased by Bleakley Financial Group LLC

Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 563,089 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,373 shares during the period. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Bleakley Financial Group LLC owned about 0.47% of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF worth $56,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SGOV. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $393,329,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 139,199.3% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,632,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,727,000 after buying an additional 3,630,318 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 865.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,807,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,773,000 after acquiring an additional 3,413,143 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 86,314.1% during the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,296,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 15,181.2% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,521,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511,289 shares during the period.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $100.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 783,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,332,157. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $100.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.47. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $100.04 and a 12 month high of $100.74.

