iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV) Shares Sold by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,792 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGOV. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 474.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 2,900.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SGOV opened at $100.39 on Monday. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $100.04 and a 1 year high of $100.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.47.

