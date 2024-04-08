iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV) Shares Sold by New Harbor Financial Group LLC

New Harbor Financial Group LLC decreased its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 94.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 377,124 shares during the period. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of New Harbor Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. New Harbor Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SGOV. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,501,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $389,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $3,546,000. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $15,898,000.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SGOV traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $100.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,493,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,375,235. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $100.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.47. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $100.04 and a 1 year high of $100.74.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

