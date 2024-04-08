iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) Shares Purchased by Bleakley Financial Group LLC

Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 18.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 84,360 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,283 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $8,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kwmg LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 134,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,264,000 after acquiring an additional 3,053 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 114.3% during the 4th quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577 shares during the period. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 13,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 2,894 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 106,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,470,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV now owns 71,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,972,000 after buying an additional 2,574 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA STIP traded down $0.07 on Monday, hitting $99.31. 49,838 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 549,849. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $96.27 and a twelve month high of $99.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $98.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.12.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.