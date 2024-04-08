iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Shares Bought by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,082 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $6,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smith Moore & CO. increased its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 5,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management increased its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 2,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 35.0% during the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 8,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. increased its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 26,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,344,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. 73.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TLT traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $91.38. 37,866,556 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,807,691. The business’s fifty day moving average is $93.94 and its 200 day moving average is $92.40. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $82.42 and a fifty-two week high of $107.76.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.3124 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $3.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

