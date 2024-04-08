iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Shares Purchased by Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 2,530.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares during the quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 135.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,120,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,429,728,000 after purchasing an additional 9,270,435 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 19.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,464,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,500,096,000 after purchasing an additional 6,505,853 shares during the period. IMC Chicago LLC raised its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 104.9% in the third quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 264,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,421,000 after purchasing an additional 5,686,837 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3,239.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,346,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $462,335,000 after acquiring an additional 4,216,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 188.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,559,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $591,339,000 after acquiring an additional 3,629,903 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $91.39 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $93.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.40. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $82.42 and a fifty-two week high of $108.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.3124 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $3.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

