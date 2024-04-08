iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Shares Sold by Narus Financial Partners LLC

Narus Financial Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 20.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,263 shares during the quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IEF. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 81.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ IEF traded down $0.20 on Monday, reaching $92.94. The stock had a trading volume of 4,847,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,902,382. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $88.86 and a 12-month high of $100.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $94.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.57.
iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement
About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF
iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- Will the Shockwave Medical Deal Be the Jolt JNJ Stock Needs?
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- The 5 Hottest CEO Stock Purchases So Far This Year
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- Institutions Think This Consumer Stock Could Break Higher
Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.