iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Shares Sold by Narus Financial Partners LLC

Narus Financial Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 20.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,263 shares during the quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IEF. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 81.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ IEF traded down $0.20 on Monday, reaching $92.94. The stock had a trading volume of 4,847,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,902,382. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $88.86 and a 12-month high of $100.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $94.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.57.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2758 per share. This represents a $3.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

