iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) is Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 112.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 553,037 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 292,374 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF makes up about 3.3% of Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF worth $29,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 27,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 4,648 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $487,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 946,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,557,000 after purchasing an additional 58,729 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 9,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC increased its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $57.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 949,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,588,728. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $47.19 and a 1-year high of $58.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.30 and its 200 day moving average is $53.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

