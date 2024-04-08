iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) Shares Purchased by BSW Wealth Partners

BSW Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Free Report) by 16.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151,563 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,723 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of BSW Wealth Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. BSW Wealth Partners owned about 0.40% of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF worth $8,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AOR. Arvest Investments Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Buttonwood Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Buttonwood Financial Group LLC now owns 11,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 208,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,294,000 after buying an additional 26,593 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 20,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares during the period. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 99,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,896,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the period.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

AOR stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $55.11. 47,580 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 264,636. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.61. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 52-week low of $47.56 and a 52-week high of $55.74.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Profile

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

