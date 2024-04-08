iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Hits New 52-Week High at $73.98

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFAGet Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $73.98 and last traded at $73.82, with a volume of 6522489 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.44.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $108.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.57.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IEFA. Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Peoples Bank KS raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 275.0% during the fourth quarter. Peoples Bank KS now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,850.0% during the fourth quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 275.6% during the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

