iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Stock Position Increased by Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 1,706.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,842 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,574 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IEFA. MAS Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 30,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 61.5% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 6,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 661,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,007,000 after acquiring an additional 121,118 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 74,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,514 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS IEFA opened at $73.44 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.57. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

