iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $83.29

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $83.29 and last traded at $84.44, with a volume of 2376036 shares. The stock had previously closed at $84.17.

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.65 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $85.46 and a 200 day moving average of $78.84.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IGV. Westwind Capital grew its stake in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 345.5% during the first quarter. Westwind Capital now owns 20,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 15,970 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF in the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $539,000.

About iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

