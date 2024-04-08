iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) Stock Position Boosted by Instrumental Wealth LLC

Instrumental Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Free Report) by 19.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,517 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,574 shares during the period. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF makes up 1.6% of Instrumental Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Instrumental Wealth LLC owned about 0.05% of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF worth $1,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 157.0% in the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the third quarter worth about $29,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the third quarter worth about $38,000.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ICLN stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $13.80. 1,370,201 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,795,437. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.13. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $12.72 and a twelve month high of $19.99.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Profile

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

Featured Articles

