iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 23,347 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 142% from the previous session’s volume of 9,638 shares.The stock last traded at $86.23 and had previously closed at $85.81.

iShares Global Financials ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $499.73 million, a PE ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Global Financials ETF

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IXG. Leo Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Financials ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $7,150,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in iShares Global Financials ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in iShares Global Financials ETF by 123.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in iShares Global Financials ETF by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Financials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $219,000.

About iShares Global Financials ETF

Ishares S&P Global Financials Sector Index Fund, formerly iShares Global Financials ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s deems part of the financial sector of the economy and important to global markets, as represented by the S&P Global 1200 Financials Sector Index (the Index).

