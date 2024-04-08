iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) Shares Sold by SOL Capital Management CO

SOL Capital Management CO cut its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 835 shares during the quarter. SOL Capital Management CO owned approximately 0.14% of iShares Global Tech ETF worth $5,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Etfidea LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 68.2% in the third quarter. Etfidea LLC now owns 9,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 3,959 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 4,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

NYSEARCA:IXN traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $74.10. The company had a trading volume of 138,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,472. The firm has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $73.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.15. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 1-year low of $51.78 and a 1-year high of $76.25.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

