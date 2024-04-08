iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTE) Shares Purchased by Strategic Blueprint LLC

Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTE – Free Report) by 134.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 242,965 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 139,232 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC owned about 0.20% of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF worth $5,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,897,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,157,000 after buying an additional 1,723,909 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 3,765,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,625,000 after purchasing an additional 62,858 shares in the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co grew its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF by 215.3% in the third quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,253,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,878,000 after purchasing an additional 855,833 shares in the last quarter. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC now owns 666,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,865,000 after purchasing an additional 10,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF by 31.9% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 647,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,448,000 after purchasing an additional 156,880 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF alerts:

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $23.89. The stock had a trading volume of 153,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 742,792. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.86. iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.71 and a fifty-two week high of $24.01.

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.0932 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%.

(Free Report)

The iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (IBTE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2024 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2024. The fund will terminate in December 2024. IBTE was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.