iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ) Shares Sold by SOL Capital Management CO

SOL Capital Management CO decreased its stake in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,026 shares during the period. iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF makes up 1.2% of SOL Capital Management CO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF were worth $8,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,311,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $146,800,000 after acquiring an additional 818,508 shares in the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $778,000. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd increased its holdings in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 384,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,410,000 after acquiring an additional 18,720 shares in the last quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 76,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,842,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AAXJ traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $68.31. 458,711 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 777,227. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 0.68. iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF has a 1 year low of $60.92 and a 1 year high of $70.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.00.

About iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index (the Index).

