iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $27.10

Shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $27.10 and last traded at $27.44, with a volume of 373749 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.27.

iShares MSCI Chile ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.01. The firm has a market cap of $602.31 million, a PE ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 0.91.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Chile ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 362.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Chile ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF during the third quarter worth $53,000.

About iShares MSCI Chile ETF

iShares MSCI Chile Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Chile Capped Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Chile Investable Market Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance in Chile.

