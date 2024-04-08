iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Holdings Reduced by Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC

Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC lowered its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 57.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,369 shares during the quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $76,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EFA. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 72.1% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 11,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 4,959 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 83.6% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 23,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 10,470 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 13,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after buying an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 236,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,406,000 after buying an additional 65,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA traded up $0.52 during trading on Monday, reaching $79.49. The company had a trading volume of 7,625,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,941,777. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $65.68 and a twelve month high of $80.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $77.59 and its 200 day moving average is $73.60.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

