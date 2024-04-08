iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Shares Sold by Narus Financial Partners LLC

Narus Financial Partners LLC lowered its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,533 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF accounts for 1.2% of Narus Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Narus Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $2,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 41,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after buying an additional 2,299 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 12.3% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 78.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after buying an additional 17,015 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $16,807,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 13.9% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 450,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,667,000 after acquiring an additional 55,103 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

EFV stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $54.18. The company had a trading volume of 2,067,412 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.20 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.15 and a fifty-two week high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

