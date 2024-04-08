iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (BATS:PICK) Hits New 1-Year High at $42.71

iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (BATS:PICK – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $42.71 and last traded at $43.42, with a volume of 370568 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.62.

iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.16.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 19.4% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 385,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,360,000 after buying an additional 62,611 shares during the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd lifted its position in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 121,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,207,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF during the 1st quarter worth $3,462,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 60,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,597,000 after purchasing an additional 9,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,984,000.

iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (PICK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of global metals mining, extraction or production firms, excluding gold and silver mining firms. PICK was launched on Jan 31, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

