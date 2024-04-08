iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:ACWV) Sets New 12-Month High at $103.97

iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:ACWV – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $103.97 and last traded at $103.94, with a volume of 258849 shares. The stock had previously closed at $103.74.

iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $103.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.82.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at $191,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF during the first quarter worth $262,000.

About iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (ACWV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap global stocks selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio. ACWV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

