iShares MSCI India ETF Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (BATS:INDA)

iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders bought 18,091 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 260% compared to the typical volume of 5,029 call options.

Shares of BATS INDA traded up $0.45 during trading on Monday, hitting $52.02. 3,751,331 shares of the company traded hands. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 1 year low of $30.57 and a 1 year high of $38.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.68.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF in the 4th quarter worth $187,403,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 3,664.6% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,269,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209,156 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,703,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888,799 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,615,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nipun Capital L.P. bought a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $67,350,000.

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

