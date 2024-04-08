iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:SMMV) Hits New 52-Week High at $36.87

iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:SMMV – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $36.87 and last traded at $36.83, with a volume of 135696 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.79.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.95. The company has a market capitalization of $867.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 0.79.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SMMV. Summit Global Investments lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF by 8.9% during the third quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 375,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,395,000 after acquiring an additional 30,686 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 117,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,757,000 after buying an additional 13,135 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 64,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,401,000 after purchasing an additional 3,809 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF by 170.9% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 22,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after buying an additional 14,335 shares during the period. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $552,000.

The iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF (SMMV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of US-listed small capitalization stocks selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio, subject to constraints. SMMV was launched on Sep 7, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

