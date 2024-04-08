iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH) Stock Holdings Lifted by Bleakley Financial Group LLC

Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,656 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC owned 0.27% of iShares MSCI World ETF worth $7,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of URTH. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in iShares MSCI World ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $6,144,000. Investments & Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI World ETF by 79.8% during the fourth quarter. Investments & Financial Planning LLC now owns 44,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,929,000 after acquiring an additional 19,781 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 118.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 114,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,204,000 after purchasing an additional 62,058 shares during the period. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its stake in iShares MSCI World ETF by 59.1% in the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 11,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 4,105 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI World ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA URTH traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $144.03. The company had a trading volume of 31,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,956. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.19. iShares MSCI World ETF has a one year low of $114.70 and a one year high of $145.19. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.96.

iShares MSCI World ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI World ETF (URTH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks that cover 85% of the developed world’s market capitalization. URTH was launched on Jan 10, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

